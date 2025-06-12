Life Flight Network Announces Timeline For Expansion Into Hawai'i, Investing $27M In New Air Medical Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our team has spent the past several months listening to and learning from community leaders, hospital partners, and public officials across Hawai'i," said Ben Clayton, CEO of Life Flight Network. "We've heard firsthand about the challenges patients face in accessing timely, high-quality emergency medical transportation. Our goal is to increase access, improve outcomes, and save lives. We're honored to serve the people of Hawai'i and proud to partner with the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation in supporting the health and safety of these communities."

Life Flight Network has received a warm welcome from the Big Island, including support from Mayor Kimo Alameda. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Hawai'i Island community is my top priority, and I'm excited to welcome Life Flight Network to the Big Island," said the mayor. "Their decision to open multiple bases here strengthens our emergency response capabilities and brings critical care closer to our rural and remote areas. This partnership is an important step in protecting the lives of both residents and visitors."

This support is echoed by local healthcare leaders. Hawai'i Health Systems' Hawai'i West Region CEO, Clayton McGhan, added, "We welcome Life Flight Network's expansion to Hawai'i Island, where access to timely emergency care can mean the difference between life and death. Enhancing air medical transport capacity is vital for rural communities like ours, and this investment represents an important step in strengthening the island's overall emergency response system."

In partnership with Queen's North Hawai'i Community Hospital and Kona Community Hospital, Life Flight Network will initially station an Airbus EC135P2+ helicopter at each facility. These will transition to Airbus H145 helicopters by mid-2026. Additionally, a Pilatus PC-12NG fixed-wing aircraft will be based at Hilo International Airport. The ramp-up to full operations will begin this fall.

In addition, and through a unique partnership with the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, Life Flight Network will operate a new Airbus H145D3 helicopter on behalf of the foundation. The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation acquired the helicopter through the generosity of many donors to improve access to air ambulance services and chose Life Flight Network to operationalize the asset.

"This partnership is rooted in a shared mission to save lives," said Dominic Pomponio, Chief Business Officer at Life Flight Network. "Our Hawai'i operations represent a significant investment in the people of Hawai'i-not only through aircraft and equipment, but also by hiring highly trained personnel who will serve this community 24/7."

Life Flight Network's bases in Hilo, Kona, and Waimea will support emergency transports between the hospitals and from the Big Island to O'ahu. "We are pleased that Life Flight Network will be offering our residents and visitors another option for critical air medical transport," said Stephany Nihipali Vaioleti, President at Queens North Hawai'i Community Hospital. "We all know the importance of our most critically ill and injured patients getting advanced care in a timely manner, and this new service will help save lives."

With over 47 years of experience, Life Flight Network operates one of the most advanced and trusted air medical programs in the United States. Its expansion into the state of Hawai'i underscores its commitment to increasing access to lifesaving care in rural and underserved regions. The organization is currently hiring for their upcoming Hawai'i locations and qualified individuals are encouraged to apply. For those interested, please visit .

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information or to become a member visit .

