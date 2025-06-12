Tobacco Manufacturing Plant Set To Open In Aghdam Industrial Park
A new tobacco manufacturing facility is scheduled to open this year in the Aghdam Industrial Park, according to information shared during a media tour organized by the Economic Zones Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy on June 12, Azernews reports.Access to paid information is limited
