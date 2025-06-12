Tobacco Manufacturing Plant Set To Open In Aghdam Industrial Park

A new tobacco manufacturing facility is scheduled to open this year in the Aghdam Industrial Park, according to information shared during a media tour organized by the Economic Zones Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy on June 12, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%