Kazakh-Greek Economic Partnership Gains Momentum In Athens Dialogue
In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the intensification of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was paid to the preparation of joint events, including the organization of a business forum and the visit of a delegation of Greek companies to Kazakhstan as part of upcoming visits at the highest and highest levels.
Promising areas of cooperation in such industries as energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and food production, biotechnology, electronics, artificial intelligence, information technology, and innovation were discussed.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening practical cooperation and expressed their readiness to implement specific projects aimed at diversifying and expanding Kazakh-Greek economic ties.
Enterprise Greece is the national agency of the Hellenic Republic, subordinate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and promoting Greek exports on international markets. The Agency provides comprehensive support to international investors and helps strengthen the country's export potential.
Meanwhile, Greece Enterprise and the national company Kazakh Invest signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 aimed at developing investment cooperation and implementing joint projects, which creates an additional institutional framework for expanding partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece.
