Crown Prince Visits Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 12 (Petra)-His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday, where he stressed the importance of enhancing the investment environment, and tourism and development landscape in Aqaba.His Royal Highness highlighted the need for ASEZA to continue working to improve the services it provides to the city's residents and investors.The Crown Prince was briefed by ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Al Majali on ASEZA's progress in implementing its plans, as well as about its future projects.