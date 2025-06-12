Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince Visits Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority

Crown Prince Visits Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority


2025-06-12 03:07:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, June 12 (Petra)-His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday, where he stressed the importance of enhancing the investment environment, and tourism and development landscape in Aqaba.
His Royal Highness highlighted the need for ASEZA to continue working to improve the services it provides to the city's residents and investors.
The Crown Prince was briefed by ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Al Majali on ASEZA's progress in implementing its plans, as well as about its future projects.

MENAFN12062025000117011021ID1109667813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search