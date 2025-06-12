Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Remittances Of Jordanians Abroad Increase By 3%


2025-06-12 02:33:03
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Remittances of Jordanian expats in April increased by 3.1 per cent compared with the same month last year, reaching $292.2 million, according to preliminary data published by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday said that remittances during the first four months rose by 3 per cent to reach $1.181 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

