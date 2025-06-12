Investornewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Highlights Growth And SEPA Funding Ahead Of BIO 2025 CEO Participation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) announced that CEO Amir Reichman will participate in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16–19 in Boston. The company will present recent strategic, operational, and financial milestones, including its rapid CDMO business growth and progress on its nanobody pipeline. Scinai recently secured $1.38 million in funding via its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors, boosting capital without warrants or additional dilution. The company reaffirmed 2025 CDMO revenue guidance of $2 million and targets breakeven in 2026.

Scinai is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units. One is focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (“NanoAbs”) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. The second business unit is a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

