Homesphere And Overhead Door Announce New Partnership For Residential Builders

HomeSphere , the leading platform connecting building product manufacturers to mid-market homebuilders, has announced a new strategic partnership with Overhead Door , a trusted, well-known garage door brand for homebuilders, builder-developers and general contractors.

Through the collaboration, more than 2,700 builders in HomeSphere's U.S. network can claim exclusive rebates on Overhead DoorTM brand garage doors, receiving enhanced value on a brand they already know and trust.

“As a result of the partnership, more builders can access trusted garage door solutions through a single point of entry,” said Eric Herbst, Vice President of Builder Sales at Overhead Door,“saving time and simplifying operations for our builder partners.”

Since 1921, the Overhead DoorTM brand has dominated the industry with superior design and quality backed by local distributors delivering on solutions and support. As a direct source of equipment, service, and solutions, Overhead DoorTM exceeds expectations and simplifies the job for homebuilders.

“HomeSphere offers its builder members the highest quality products at superior prices, all through a single portal, said HomeSphere CEO Greg Schwarzer.“Like Overhead DoorTM, our mission is to help builders save time and money. Our platform reduces the complexity of the product evaluation and rebate collection process for builders during a time of great uncertainty.”

About HomeSphere

Established in 1999, HomeSphere connects local and regional homebuilders to exclusive rebate offerings. HomeSphere's builder network constructs and closes more than 250,000 new homes and units per year, making it the largest homebuilding group in the country by volume. Using HomeSphere-HQ, HomeSphere's award-winning rebate management platform, builders capture incentives on completed homes, discover new products for their future projects, and develop key relationships with the 80-plus manufacturers in HomeSphere's preferred partner network. For more information about HomeSphere's products and solutions for homebuilders and manufacturers, visit .

About Overhead Door TM brand

The Overhead DoorTM brand, which is recognized by its iconic Red Ribbon logo and“The Genuine. The Original.” slogan, is one of the most trusted residential garage door and commercial door manufacturers in North America. The Overhead DoorTM brand products are available through our dedicated network of more than 440 Distributors-operating across the country using the trade name“Overhead Door Company”. For additional information, visit .

©2025 Overhead Door Corporation. The Overhead DoorTM brand is a trademark and the Ribbon Logo is a registered trademark of Overhead Door Corporation.