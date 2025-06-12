Redefining Glamour: Dubai's First Inclusive Pageant Unveiled

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)In a city renowned for redefining opulence alongside originality, a Dubai-based socialite and former pageant winner is preparing to break new ground with The Glam Crown – an upcoming fashion show and beauty pageant that promises more than just sparkle. Scheduled for November 15 later this year in Dubai, the event – a first-of-ots-kind platform – aims to blend glamour with grit by spotlighting diversity, confidence, and self-expression across all ages and abilities.

“This isn't just about crowns and catwalks,” says Piyali Chatterjee, crowned Mrs. Elegant UAE 2021 and founder of Artisan Beautique that's behind the event. A respected beautician, entrepreneur, and former educator of children with special needs, Chatterjee is using her platform to challenge traditional beauty norms.“It's about showing that beauty doesn't come in one shape, shade, or size. Every woman, every child, every participant has something uniquely powerful – and beautiful – to offer.”

What sets The Glam Crown apart is its commitment to representation. The event will feature a special segment for children of determination aged as young as three to 12, giving them the chance to shine on a professional runway – complete with styling, gentle makeovers, and a magical stage experience.

Adults will participate in categories such as Mr, Miss, and Mrs Glam Icon UAE, with curated designer wear, grooming sessions, ramp walk training, and wellness consultations. A parallel fashion showcase for teens and adults includes styling support and exposure to leading local photographers and influencers.

The event will also welcome plus-size contestants, new mothers, and individuals who often find themselves excluded from mainstream beauty narratives.“Dubai is a city that embraces difference,” Chatterjee notes.“We're just reflecting that spirit on our runway.”

This isn't a typical pageant. Alongside the fashion and festivities, The Glam Crown includes interactive sessions with a certified aesthetic doctor, gynaecologist, fitness coach, and professional beautician.“These sessions aim to promote a holistic understanding of beauty – rooted in confidence, hygiene, and well-being,” says Chatterjee explaining how the fashion show for teens and adults will include personalised ramp walk training sessions, designer stage wear, styling and grooming tips from seasoned beauty experts.

Meanwhile, the show for young children of determination – open to anyone between three and 12 – will be offered free of charge.“It is a heart-warming celebration of joy and self-expression. Participants enjoy fun walk training, a gentle, skin-safe mini makeover, a designer outfit for the ramp, and a magical stage experience, complete with professional photos and delightful surprises,” adds the Indian expat who's lived in Dubai for over a decade now.

With over 300 guests anticipated and growing buzz across the region, the event is set to unite emerging designers, aspiring models, and influential digital creators for an unforgettable celebration of fashion, empowerment, and community.

For Chatterjee, who manages two thriving salons in the UAE and continues to mentor women in beauty and confidence, The Glam Crown is a culmination of years of experience-and a bold step forward.“This is not just a show – it's a movement,” she says.“If even one child of determination walks off that ramp feeling proud, or one woman finds her voice through this platform, we've done something meaningful.”