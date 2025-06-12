Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Non-Oil Sector Powers Azerbaijan's Export Growth With $1.4B In Revenues

Non-Oil Sector Powers Azerbaijan's Export Growth With $1.4B In Revenues


2025-06-12 10:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grew significantly in the first five months of 2025, increasing by 11.6% compared to the same period last year and totaling $1.4 billion, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12062025000195011045ID1109666593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search