New Full Moon® Pure Proteintm Air-Dried Dog Food Makes It Easier To Choose Human-Grade Benefits For Your Pet

Los Angeles, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Moon ® , the premier pet nutrition brand known for using 100% human-grade , ethically sourced ingredients from family farms in the USA, has expanded its dog food offerings with the launch of Pure ProteinTM, a new air-dried dog food line. Full Moon Pure Protein is a high-protein, shelf-stable upgrade from kibble that retains more vitamins and minerals naturally due to minimal processing. The new meals offer a safer alternative to freeze-dried or fresh raw food, delivering convenience and value without compromising quality. Founded to uphold the same high-quality standards people have for their own food, Full Moon is making it easier and more accessible than ever for dogs to live a life well fed.

To launch the new Pure ProteinTM product line, Full Moon will be hosting a series of events throughout the summer to celebrate A Life Well Fed. The first event, held last night under June's Strawberry Full Moon, hosted media for a culinary experience curated by Chef Andrew Hunter showcasing the same ingredients featured in Pure Protein meals, emphasizing the portfolio's human-grade label. The next event, scheduled during July's full moon, will be focused on holistic wellness.

The Pure Protein line includes three recipes crafted with 90% protein: Free Range Chicken, Ranch Raised Beef, and Homestead Turkey, all using humanely raised meats from Perdue family farms in the USA following the same USDA quality standards used for people food. Unlike processed kibble, Pure Protein recipes are crafted through an air-drying process using low heat to remove moisture and preserve nutrient density. The result is a tender, jerky-like texture that dogs love and can easily digest. Created knowing that dog parents want to feed their pets the best without the hassle, Pure Protein is safe to handle with no refrigeration, thawing, or rehydrating necessary, just scoop and serve!

Ryan Perdue, Founder of Full Moon, Senior Vice President of Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands, and fourth-generation Perdue family member, shares,“With Full Moon, we began with human-grade pet treats and later expanded to meat-based human-grade frozen food to provide dogs with truly clean, preservative-free nutrition that mimics home-cooked meals. The Pure Protein air-dried line is a natural next step; it offers the same human-grade integrity and quality, with the added convenience pet parents are seeking in a dry scoop-and-serve format. It's our way of making real, honest food accessible to more dogs.”

Air-dried dog foods have emerged as a convenient, healthy option and Full Moon's Pure Protein leads the category in value. Pure Protein bridges the gap on premium quality thanks to the brand's vertical integration with Perdue family farms. Pet parents looking to make the switch to human-grade food will find Pure Protein is an easy first step. In addition to Pure Protein air-dried meals, Full Moon's product lineup fulfills dogs' full nutritional needs with products ranging from Freshly Crafted frozen meals to a vast award-winning treat selection.

“Trying to keep up with all the trends in pet food can be overwhelming, but it is clear that dogs benefit from real animal protein,” said Dr. Dana Wilhite, Full Moon Pet veterinarian partner.“Pure Protein is made of 90% muscle and organ meat, providing a rich source of essential amino acids to support healthy muscle development and maintenance. It's a great option for pet parents seeking high-protein, meat-based, complete nutrition.”

Like all Full Moon products, the Pure Protein line uses 100% human-grade ingredients. The formula is 90% meat and liver supported by fish oil, essential omega-3 fatty acids, and ultra-pure human-grade vitamins to maximize immune health. The meals are formulated to exceed the nutritional standards established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Adult Maintenance, including 31% crude protein. Full Moon never uses artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and all products are free from corn, wheat, soy, glycerin, and other fillers.

Full Moon's Pure Protein meals are available in 1lb (starting at $13.99, $0.78/ounce) and 2lb bags (starting at $24.99/$0.78/ounce) and can be purchased at retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, and Meijer. Pure Protein will expand to additional grocery retailers and launch online at FullMoonPet.com , Amazon , and Chewy this summer.

About Full Moon Pet:

Full Moon Pet offers premium, human-grade, USDA-certified dog food and treats made with ethically sourced, responsibly raised meats, and wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Perdue, Full Moon was one of the first brands to prioritize human-grade ingredients and continues to lead the industry with products free from fillers, artificial preservatives, and by-products. Using small-batch cooking methods, Full Moon ensures that each meal is rich in flavor and nutritious. The brand's products exceed AAFCO standards and are proudly made in the USA. Full Moon continues to innovate with offerings like Pure Protein Air-Dried Meals, a high-protein, shelf-stable alternative to raw diets. Full Moon's product line is available at , Amazon , Chewy and select retailers across the country.

About Perdue Farms:

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Coleman Natural® , Pasturebird® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms® , and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company's second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at .

New Full Moon® Pure ProteinTM Air-Dried Dog Food Makes It Easier to Choose Human-Grade Benefits for Your Pet

