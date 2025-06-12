Truth Scan Launches AI Fraud Detection Platform To Combat Deepfake Threats

The company protects against AI-generated fraud by using multimodal detection technology which examines audio and image and video and text content.

The API for business verification of content authenticity and a web-based verification platform and browser extension with real-time protection during video calls and internet browsing form the three key solutions of Truth Scan.

Truth Scan co-founder Christian Perry says "The solution is a response to an urgent need to combat the massive flood of harmful AI content."

"We're seeing a desperately needed defense against a massive amount of malicious AI content that's coming out, scamming people and causing harm out in the world,"

The platform combats multiple AI threat types (deep fake media, text, and audio) that affect both consumers and organizations in the present day.

The platform aims to protect users from AI-generated fake calls that target enterprise leaders, and even elderly victims, for financial extortion and AI video-based reputation damage and deepfake pornography that creates challenges for victims to prove their innocence.

The API allows companies to integrate Truth Scan's detection capabilities, but the company also offers protection through its website and browser extension for individual users.

The real-time browser extension alerts users immediately about potential AI-generated fraud content encountered during video calls or when watching online media.

Perry says that "AI fraud is increasing rapidly while deepfake attacks against innocent people will continue to grow as negative consequences emerge."

The launch takes place during a period when AI-powered scams are reported to be increasing across different sectors. Users can verify content authenticity across multiple media types through Truth Scan's multimodal system which delivers complete protection against evolving AI threats.

The Delaware-based company Truth Scan provides its AI-generated fraud and misinformation protection services to both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

About Truth Scan

Truth Scan established itself as a deepfake detection software company in 2024 to fight against harmful AI content. Through API integration and web-based verification and real-time browser protection, the company delivers multimodal AI fraud detection technology. Truth Scan operates its headquarters from Delaware within the United States.

