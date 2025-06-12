403
DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation coming to Dragonkin: The Banished, Stellar Blade, and more
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) This week, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is multiplying performance in Dragonkin: The Banished, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Mecha BREAK, MindsEye, REMATCH, Stellar Blade and Dune: Awakening. Each title also features DLSS Frame Generation, boosting frame rates for GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers, and DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating performance on every GeForce RTX GPU. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC is launching September 4th, featuring full ray tracing and DLSS Ray Reconstruction.
Developed by SHIFT UP, the critically acclaimed Stellar Blade arrives on PC on June 12, boasting day-one support for the complete suite of DLSS 4 technologies. By activating the suite of DLSS 4 technologies, performance at 4K max settings increases by an average of 3.4X on GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards. Enjoy frame rates up to 540 FPS on the GeForce RTX 5090, the world’s fastest gaming GPU. Play over 300 FPS on the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and get over 260 FPS on the GeForce RTX 5070. Stellar Blade is a highly performant action game that utilizes DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex. GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers can enjoy the definitive PC experience with unprecedented frame rates, low PC latency, and max quality graphics, perfect for fast-paced gameplay.
The critically acclaimed adventures of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be experienced on GeForce RTX PCs at their very best thanks to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, NVIDIA Reflex, DLAA, and immersive full ray tracing. Starting on September. 4, Indy can explore the bustling city of Rome, the crumbling ruins of the Colosseum, and the pristine Vatican Gardens through a new adventure in the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC. On PC, NVIDIA’s suite of DLSS and RTX technologies will further enhance the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC, giving GeForce RTX gamers the most detailed and performant experience possible.
Featuring a stunningly rendered recreation of Arrakis, Funcom’s much-anticipated Dune: Awakening allows players to immerse themselves in the rich and imaginative world created by Frank Herbert and brought to life by Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Entertainment’s award-winning movies. The game is now available for all users. For an optimal experience, GeForce RTX gamers can download and install the Dune: Awakening driver. Out of the box, Dune: Awakening includes support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces PC latency by up to 50%. Through the NVIDIA app, DLSS Super Resolution can be upgraded to the enhanced transformer AI model for better image quality. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies frame rates by an average of 4.9X at 4K, max settings.
Peter Parker and Miles Morales return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. At launch, the PC release of this title featured support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLAA, NVIDIA Reflex, and several ray-traced effects. An update has introduced support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction for GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers, multiplying frame rates by an average of 4.9X at 4K, with ray tracing and other settings maxed out.
MindsEye is Build A Rocket Boy’s AAA Action-Adventure Thriller featuring high-intensity combat, driving, and best-in-class cinematics from game director Leslie Benzies. Known for his innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming technology, MindsEye delivers a unique story and extremely high-quality experience to players. At launch, MindsEye will feature support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex, giving GeForce RTX gamers the best possible day-one experience. Via the NVIDIA app, GeForce RTX Series gamers can upgrade to DLSS Super Resolution with the newest transformer AI model, further enhancing image quality.
Developed by Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha BREAK is a multiplayer mech third-person shooter game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Mecha BREAK beta events have showcased support for DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating performance for GeForce RTX gamers. Mecha BREAK officially launches on July 1 and will include day one support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, multiplying frame rates for GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers.
Sloclap, creators of the critically acclaimed Sifu, is launching REMATCH on June 19. This 5v5 multiplayer football/soccer sports game sees players compete online in fast-paced, skill-based matches, free from offsides and fouls. The game officially launches with Advanced Access starting June 16 via the purchase of Pro and Elite editions. When players boot the game up, they can enable DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex to accelerate the frame rates of each football match and speed up gameplay.
Dive into Nacon and Eko Software’s Dragonkin: The Banished, featuring a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. When this game entered Early Access in March, GeForce RTX gamers could accelerate performance with DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. A recent update has added support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers to enjoy even faster frame rates. Via the NVIDIA app, GeForce RTX Series gamers can upgrade to DLSS Super Resolution with the newest transformer AI model, further enhancing image quality.
