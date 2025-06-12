Workday Achieves Top AI Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment To Responsible AI

Company Achieves ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF Alignment for Ethical AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY ), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced that it has earned two highly respected third party accreditations for its AI governance program. These certifications affirm Workday's leadership in building AI responsibly and fostering trust in its products and services.

Workday has achieved ISO 42001 accreditation, a prestigious international recognition signifying the company's commitment to developing AI responsibly and transparently. The company also received independent attestation of alignment with the National Institute of Standards in Technology AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF), a rigorous set of best practices developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce that demonstrates the company's ability to manage AI risks effectively when developing AI.

Workday proactively and voluntarily underwent these stringent evaluations to provide customers with unparalleled confidence in the company's AI development practices. These accreditations, independently verified by leading assessors Schellman and Coalfire, underscore Workday's dedication to developing AI responsibly, including protections for fundamental human rights, safety, security, and privacy.

"Workday is committed to developing AI that amplifies human potential and inspires trust," said Dr. Kelly Trindel, chief responsible AI officer, Workday. "Our robust responsible AI governance program is key to delivering the innovative, trustworthy products our customers expect, and this dual recognition affirms our leadership in this critical area."

In light of rapidly evolving AI standards and regulations, this strategic step directly addresses any concerns about how the company identifies and mitigates potential AI risks to fundamental human rights and safety.

"Workday demonstrated a strong AI governance program along with the internal expertise to manage the risks induced by using AI within their SaaS products," said Mandy Pote, managing principal, Coalfire. "During the assessment, Workday not only articulated the design of its AI program but also provided clear documentation and evidence to substantiate its AI risk practices."

"We are proud to have been Workday's trusted partner in achieving ISO 42001 certification. As a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and HR, Workday continues to set the standard for responsible AI in the technology sector," said Danny Manimbo, principal and ISO practice leader, Schellman. "This achievement reflects their commitment to embedding trust, transparency, and governance into the very core of their AI-driven innovations-values we are proud to support."

