World Food Program calls for end of starvation in Sudan
(MENAFN) The World Food Program (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for increased international aid to Sudan, where ongoing civil conflict since 2023 has pushed many regions toward famine, and essential humanitarian efforts are at risk due to critical funding shortages.
At a United Nations briefing in Geneva, Laurent Bukera, the WFP’s Sudan country director and representative, emphasized, “this is the moment to stand with the Sudanese people as they rebuild their lives, communities, and hope after two years of devastating conflict.” Bukera, who recently returned from Khartoum, noted the opening of a new office in Omdurman aimed at restoring the agency’s presence near vulnerable communities.
Describing widespread devastation, a cholera outbreak, and some areas resembling “ghost cities,” Bukera highlighted the immense needs. Over the last six months, the WFP has provided food and nutritional support to nearly one million residents in Khartoum alone, but several southern districts are facing an imminent famine threat. Maintaining aid momentum remains crucial.
Currently, WFP reaches about 4 million people monthly across Sudan—almost four times the figure from early 2024—with plans to expand assistance to 7 million as access improves. However, the agency faces severe operational constraints. “Oil and pulses have been removed from the food basket due to a lack of resources,” Bukera explained, adding that more than $500 million is urgently needed over the next half-year to fund emergency food and cash aid.
Bukera also condemned the rising violence targeting humanitarian workers, citing a recent fatal attack on a WFP-UNICEF convoy near El Fasher. “These attacks must stop immediately,” he said, stressing that “above all, the only solution is peace.”
