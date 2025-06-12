Egypt Detains Over 200 Pro-Palestinian Activists Ahead Of Gaza March: Organisers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian authorities have detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists in Cairo ahead of a planned international march with the stated aim of breaking Israel's blockade on Gaza.

"Over 200 participants were detained at Cairo airport or questioned at hotels across Cairo," the march's spokesperson Saif Abukeshek told AFP, adding that those detained included nationals from the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Morocco and Algeria.