Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Detains Over 200 Pro-Palestinian Activists Ahead Of Gaza March: Organisers

Egypt Detains Over 200 Pro-Palestinian Activists Ahead Of Gaza March: Organisers


2025-06-12 06:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian authorities have detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists in Cairo ahead of a planned international march with the stated aim of breaking Israel's blockade on Gaza.

"Over 200 participants were detained at Cairo airport or questioned at hotels across Cairo," the march's spokesperson Saif Abukeshek told AFP, adding that those detained included nationals from the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Morocco and Algeria.

MENAFN12062025000063011010ID1109665116

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search