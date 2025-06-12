403
Anti-immigrant demonstrations blow up due to underage rape case
(MENAFN) Violent anti-immigrant riots erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Monday night after two Romanian-speaking minors were charged with the attempted rape of a local girl. Both suspects have denied the allegations. The unrest followed a court hearing and quickly escalated after a vigil, which initially drew several hundred participants, turned chaotic.
Protesters, some wearing masks, reportedly hurled petrol bombs and bricks at police officers and attempted to set fire to homes they believed were linked to the accused. Rioters also built barricades, set them ablaze, and smashed windows. Police confirmed that 15 officers were injured and one person was arrested for alleged riotous behavior, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
Authorities have condemned the violence as racially motivated. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson stated the attacks targeted both minority ethnic communities and law enforcement. The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called the riots “totally mindless, unacceptable, and feral.”
While the alleged victim’s family expressed gratitude for public support, they urged that justice be pursued through proper legal channels and denounced the violence.
The incident comes amid rising racial tensions in Northern Ireland. Police data show a 33% increase in race-related hate crimes from September 2023 to September 2024. Officials link the surge to a wave of anti-immigration protests across the UK, which intensified after a Rwandan-born teenager carried out a deadly stabbing attack at a dance studio in Southport in July 2024.
