403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Premier Sounds Alarm Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Wednesday raised alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, cautioning that Israel's ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid could result in "grave consequences."
His warning came during a meeting with ambassadors from European Union member states and representatives of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, according to a statement from his media office.
"We must all recognize the grave consequences of the continued suffering of the Palestinian people," he said.
Commenting on the indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, al-Sudani expressed cautious optimism. He urged a resolution through diplomacy, saying he hoped the talks would produce a fair and balanced agreement, adding that "escalation will not resolve this issue."
Reiterating Iraq’s backing for Syria, al-Sudani pledged continued solidarity with the "brotherly" Syrian people. He encouraged Syrian authorities to "pursue an inclusive political process based on the principle of citizenship."
He emphasized that Iraq is committed to playing a constructive role in the region through lawful, diplomatic, and humanitarian avenues, while avoiding entanglement in any regional conflicts.
His warning came during a meeting with ambassadors from European Union member states and representatives of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, according to a statement from his media office.
"We must all recognize the grave consequences of the continued suffering of the Palestinian people," he said.
Commenting on the indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, al-Sudani expressed cautious optimism. He urged a resolution through diplomacy, saying he hoped the talks would produce a fair and balanced agreement, adding that "escalation will not resolve this issue."
Reiterating Iraq’s backing for Syria, al-Sudani pledged continued solidarity with the "brotherly" Syrian people. He encouraged Syrian authorities to "pursue an inclusive political process based on the principle of citizenship."
He emphasized that Iraq is committed to playing a constructive role in the region through lawful, diplomatic, and humanitarian avenues, while avoiding entanglement in any regional conflicts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment