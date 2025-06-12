403
Israel Considers Attacking Iran
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly evaluating the possibility of launching a military assault on Iran, as friction continues to escalate between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, according to American media reports on Thursday.
A news agency, referencing insights from five individuals familiar with the matter, revealed that Tel Aviv might independently initiate an attack on Iran within the coming days.
Those familiar with the issue stated that Israel perceives any form of nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran as intolerable—especially if it grants Tehran permission to continue uranium enrichment.
Nonetheless, it remains uncertain whether Israel intends to proceed with a limited offensive immediately or delay action until the outcome of nuclear discussions becomes clearer.
The United States and Iran are expected to engage in a sixth round of indirect talks concerning the nuclear deal in Oman this Sunday.
A central obstacle remains Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts.
While Washington is demanding a total suspension of enrichment activities, Iranian representatives maintain that the program is non-negotiable and will persist regardless of the agreement’s fate.
Leader Donald Trump, who has previously expressed support for military measures should diplomacy collapse, commented on Wednesday that he was increasingly doubtful about Iran’s willingness to halt enrichment.
“They’re just asking for things that you can’t do,” Trump remarked.
“They seek enrichment. We can’t have enrichment.”
Despite Israel’s considerations, the sources noted there is no indication that the United States is planning to participate directly in any potential Israeli action against Iran.
