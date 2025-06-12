403
Japan Restarts Russian Crude Oil Imports After Over Two Years
(MENAFN) After more than two years of suspension, Japan has restarted imports of Russian crude oil, receiving a shipment transported by a tanker currently under sanctions from the U.S. and EU, according to a report by local media outlet on Thursday.
Ship-tracking data from Kpler revealed that the sanctioned vessel, Voyager, delivered crude oil to Taiyo Oil’s refinery on June 8. Taiyo Oil confirmed the transaction.
The company stated the purchase was made following a directive from the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy, which functions under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This directive was corroborated by a ministry official.
Voyager loaded the crude oil in late May at the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project.
Despite the international sanctions, Japan continues to import this oil, citing its critical role in the country’s energy security.
A ministry representative noted that they confirmed with U.S. officials that, because of a waiver, importing oil on a sanctioned vessel would not trigger secondary sanctions.
Before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Japan regularly imported Russian oil. However, even with energy security waivers granted by the U.S. and EU, Japan had halted imports since January 2023.
Meanwhile, China pushed back on Western sanctions aimed at Russia on Thursday.
"Most countries, including those in Europe and North America, continue to maintain trade relations with Russia. Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises are in line with World Trade Organization rules and market principles, and should not be disrupted or affected," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated.
Lin’s comments followed reports that the EU was considering sanctions against two smaller Chinese banks over their trade activities with Russia.
