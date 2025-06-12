Zelensky, European Leaders Honor Fallen Defenders In Odesa
The head of state announced this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"Odesa. Alley of Heroes. Together with the leaders participating in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit today, we honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Eternal glory to our heroes who gave their lives to protect Ukraine," he wrote.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
According to the Office of the President , the tribute ceremony took place before the start of the summit.
The ceremony was attended by President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Romania Nicusor Dan, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the Parliament of Albania Elisa Spiropali, First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia Izet Mexhiti, and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.
At the Alley of Heroes in Taras Shevchenko Park, the participants viewed portraits of the fallen warriors and laid flowers beneath them. The foreign guests were told the stories of Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our state.
The Alley of Heroes was opened on August 29 last year – the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine – at the initiative of the families of the fallen warriors. Today, it features stands with information about 469 fallen defenders, 12 of whom have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky at Odesa summit: Russia is main source of threats for all countries in Southeast Europe
The Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit held in Odesa on June 11 was attended by the presidents of Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, and Serbia, as well as the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, and Greece.
Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine
