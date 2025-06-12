403
The second tokenized project on the ‘PRYPCO Mint’ platform was sold out in a record-breaking one minute and 58 seconds
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 June 2025: In a landmark move that reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the real estate sector, Dubai Land Department announced that its second tokenized project on the ‘PRYPCO Mint’ platform was fully funded in a record-breaking one minute and 58 seconds, attracting 149 investors from 35 nationalities.
This unprecedented demand pushed the waiting list to over 10,700 investors, reflecting rising confidence and strong interest in digital real estate ownership solutions across the emirate.
This ongoing success underscores the effectiveness of the platform, which is officially accredited under Dubai Land Department’s Property Tokenization Initiative. By enabling investors to purchase shares in ready properties through seamless and cost-effective mechanisms, PRYPCO Mint is setting new standards for market accessibility.
As the platform expands its projects and partnerships, it is helping to shape a future where tokenized assets are expected to become a central part of Dubai’s property market by 2033.
Amid this momentum, Dubai Land Department invites interested individuals to register early and set up their accounts to take advantage of upcoming offerings before they sell out, unlocking investment opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative real estate destinations.
