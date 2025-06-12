Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Signals Possible Delay in July 8 Trade Agreement Deadline

Trump Signals Possible Delay in July 8 Trade Agreement Deadline


2025-06-12 01:55:37
(MENAFN) The United States may delay its self-imposed July 8 deadline for finalizing trade agreements with a large number of key partners, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

Although Trump expressed openness to pushing back the deadline to secure trade deals with major partners, he indicated he did not anticipate needing to extend it.

Currently, trade discussions are active with approximately 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union, according to Trump.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed lawmakers on Wednesday that Trump is "highly likely" to postpone the deadline to continue negotiations and finalize agreements with top trading partners.

Bessent revealed that there are 18 significant trade partners currently engaged in talks with the United States.

In addition, Trump stated the U.S. government plans to send letters within the next one to two weeks to dozens of other trading partners, outlining proposed trade terms that these countries can accept or reject.

The Trump administration is working intensely to conduct simultaneous trade negotiations with dozens of partners. So far, only an agreement with Britain has been announced, which was unveiled in May.

The July 8 deadline was originally established when the administration decided to suspend the implementation of "reciprocal" tariffs on over 60 trading partners for a 90-day period starting April 9.

MENAFN12062025000045017169ID1109664066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search