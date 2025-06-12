3 Zodiac Signs That Shouldn't Wear Silver Jewellery According To Astrology
Astrology describes the wearing of metal jewellery, including gold and silver. Silver is compared to the moon. Astrology says that wearing/using silver brings coolness and peace of mind.
According to astrology, some zodiac signs should not wear silver. All 12 zodiac signs have different qualities and natures. If these zodiac signs wear silver, they will face problems in life. Let's see which zodiac signs those are.
Taurus
This zodiac sign should never wear silver. Wearing silver activates the third house of their horoscope. The third house is called conflict. As the third house becomes active, you will not get results even if you work hard in life. For this reason, Taurus should stop wearing or using silver metal objects. You will not see prosperity in life because of silver.
Leo
Astrology says that Leo should stay away from silver jewellery. The lord of Leo is the Sun. Therefore, if Leos wear silver, the 12th house of the horoscope becomes active. Because of this, all the hard-earned money is wasted like water. You will not see financial progress by wearing silver.
Capricorn
This zodiac sign should also not wear silver jewellery. Wearing silver activates the 7th house of the horoscope in Capricorn. Due to the activation of the 7th house, there will be more disagreement and quarrels in the family. Love between husband and wife decreases and marital discord arises.
The above three zodiac signs should avoid wearing silver. Silver is prohibited for three zodiac signs in astrology.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment