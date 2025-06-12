3 Zodiac Signs That Shouldn't Wear Silver Jewellery According To Astrology

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) According to astrology, Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn should avoid wearing silver. Doing so could bring conflict, financial loss, and family strife.

Astrology describes the wearing of metal jewellery, including gold and silver. Silver is compared to the moon. Astrology says that wearing/using silver brings coolness and peace of mind.

According to astrology, some zodiac signs should not wear silver. All 12 zodiac signs have different qualities and natures. If these zodiac signs wear silver, they will face problems in life. Let's see which zodiac signs those are.

Taurus

This zodiac sign should never wear silver. Wearing silver activates the third house of their horoscope. The third house is called conflict. As the third house becomes active, you will not get results even if you work hard in life. For this reason, Taurus should stop wearing or using silver metal objects. You will not see prosperity in life because of silver.

Leo

Astrology says that Leo should stay away from silver jewellery. The lord of Leo is the Sun. Therefore, if Leos wear silver, the 12th house of the horoscope becomes active. Because of this, all the hard-earned money is wasted like water. You will not see financial progress by wearing silver.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign should also not wear silver jewellery. Wearing silver activates the 7th house of the horoscope in Capricorn. Due to the activation of the 7th house, there will be more disagreement and quarrels in the family. Love between husband and wife decreases and marital discord arises.

The above three zodiac signs should avoid wearing silver. Silver is prohibited for three zodiac signs in astrology.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.