Inshapemd Launches Limited-Time 50% Discount On Insulin Resistance Testing To Help Individuals Detect Hidden Health Risks Early

San Angelo, Texas, 11th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , InShapeMD, a medical weight loss clinic in San Angelo, Texas, has launched a limited-time initiative to make early detection of metabolic issues more accessible. The clinic now offers a 50% discount on its specialized Insulin Resistance Test (Cardio IQ Insulin Resistance Panel) for patients who schedule a consultation.

This diagnostic offer is part of the clinic's broader push to help individuals uncover hidden health risks-especially when standard diets and exercise plans fail to deliver expected results. Chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and metabolic imbalance are often undetected contributors to stubborn weight gain and fatigue, yet they're rarely tested for in routine checkups.

“You don't have to be diabetic to struggle with blood sugar regulation,” said a spokesperson for InShapeMD.“We see patients all the time who are doing everything right-eating clean, exercising, sleeping well-but still feel stuck. Testing for insulin resistance reveals what's going on beneath the surface. From there, we can personalize treatments like peptide therapy or nutritional interventions that actually work with the body instead of against it.”

The Insulin Resistance Test (Cardio IQ Panel) provides advanced insights into glucose metabolism and insulin function, serving as a foundation for customized treatment planning. InShapeMD's approach doesn't stop at lab results; the clinic offers medical tools designed to reverse metabolic disruption and lower chronic inflammation.

For example, patients diagnosed with insulin resistance may be guided toward InShapeMD's weight loss peptide service, which includes therapies that support fat metabolism, muscle preservation, and appetite regulation.

Additionally, vitamin B12 shots are used to combat fatigue and improve metabolic function at a cellular level. These services often complement the clinic's broader metabolic programs, such as the Low T Program in San Angelo for men experiencing hormone-related weight changes.

Studies have shown that chronic low-grade inflammation and insulin resistance are linked to abdominal fat retention, energy crashes, and increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Yet many people continue to focus on surface-level solutions without addressing the root cause. That's what makes this initiative different-it reframes weight struggles through a medical lens.

The offer is available for a limited time and includes a discounted lab panel followed by a consultation with InShapeMD's team to interpret results and build a personalized care plan.

“At the end of the day, we want to take the guesswork out of weight loss,” the spokesperson added.“This test helps us do that-and gives our patients the clarity they've been missing.”

Interested individuals can contact the clinic using the information provided below for more information about the 50% discounted test or to book a consultation.

About InShapeMD

InShapeMD is a medical weight loss clinic in San Angelo, Texas, offering lab-based metabolic assessments, hormone therapy, peptide support, NAD+ treatment, and customized weight loss plans. The clinic specializes in addressing the root causes of weight gain for long-term wellness.

Contact Information

Phone: (325) 227-4981

Address: 3270 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901

Hours: Mon–Thur 8 am–5 pm, Fri 8 am–12 pm

