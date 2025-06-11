Esgaming Launches Model 1101 PC Case Designed For High Cooling Efficiency And DIY Flexibility

MENAFN - GetNews) Esgaming, a globally recognized gaming accessories brand, has officially introduced the Model 1101, a versatile PC case engineered to deliver excellent cooling performance, durable construction, and broad hardware compatibility for DIY users, gamers, and workstation builders.

The Esgaming Model 1101 supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, offering flexibility for various system configurations. Designed with a focus on expandability and performance, the case provides external dimensions of 420×285×410mm, installation space of 436×291×435mm, and is constructed with 0.6mm SPCC steel, ensuring long-term structural reliability.







For storage needs, the 1101 includes 1 × 3.5” drive bay and 2 × 5.5” drive bays. It accommodates high-performance components with graphics card support up to 400mm and CPU cooler height up to 175mm. The case supports a wide range of cooling setups, including:



Side: 3 × 120mm fans (optional 2 × 140mm)

Rear: 1 × 120mm fan (optional 1 × 140mm) Top/Bottom: Compatibility with 360mm, 280mm, or 240mm water cooling radiators

User accessibility is enhanced with 1 × USB 3.0, 1 × USB 2.0, 1 × Type-C port, and audio/mic jacks, all integrated into the front I/O panel. Weighing 6.80kg, the 1101 strikes a balance between rugged build quality and user-friendly design.

Esgaming developed the 1101 specifically for DIY enthusiasts, gamers, and professional workstation users requiring strong airflow, powerful hardware support, and efficient internal layout. Customers have praised the case for its effective thermal performance, modern and minimal appearance, and ease of installation, making it a reliable foundation for both entry-level and advanced systems.

Each unit of the Model 1101 is produced under Esgaming's quality-focused workflow:



Design & Development: Focused on optimizing airflow and expansion

Material Cutting & Assembly: Precision-cut SPCC steel and detailed component assembly

Quality Check: Rigorous inspection of each unit before release Packaging & Shipping: Secure packing to ensure safe international delivery

To learn more, visit:

Tel/Whatsapp: +86 13690469645

E - mail/Skype: ...

Website:

While manufacturing is supported by Coolzer, a long - established player in eSports hardware development, the Model 1101 is entirely branded, marketed, and distributed under the Esgaming name, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and independence as a global gaming brand. Backed by Coolzer - a 30 - year veteran ESports accessories manufacturer with ISO9001, SGS testing, and certifications like CE/UL/ROHS - the Model 1101 reflects Esgaming's commitment to quality, leveraging decades of manufacturing expertise.