Esgaming Launches Model 1101 PC Case Designed For High Cooling Efficiency And DIY Flexibility
The Esgaming Model 1101 supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, offering flexibility for various system configurations. Designed with a focus on expandability and performance, the case provides external dimensions of 420×285×410mm, installation space of 436×291×435mm, and is constructed with 0.6mm SPCC steel, ensuring long-term structural reliability.
For storage needs, the 1101 includes 1 × 3.5” drive bay and 2 × 5.5” drive bays. It accommodates high-performance components with graphics card support up to 400mm and CPU cooler height up to 175mm. The case supports a wide range of cooling setups, including:
-
Side: 3 × 120mm fans (optional 2 × 140mm)
Rear: 1 × 120mm fan (optional 1 × 140mm)
Top/Bottom: Compatibility with 360mm, 280mm, or 240mm water cooling radiators
User accessibility is enhanced with 1 × USB 3.0, 1 × USB 2.0, 1 × Type-C port, and audio/mic jacks, all integrated into the front I/O panel. Weighing 6.80kg, the 1101 strikes a balance between rugged build quality and user-friendly design.
Esgaming developed the 1101 specifically for DIY enthusiasts, gamers, and professional workstation users requiring strong airflow, powerful hardware support, and efficient internal layout. Customers have praised the case for its effective thermal performance, modern and minimal appearance, and ease of installation, making it a reliable foundation for both entry-level and advanced systems.
Each unit of the Model 1101 is produced under Esgaming's quality-focused workflow:
-
Design & Development: Focused on optimizing airflow and expansion
Material Cutting & Assembly: Precision-cut SPCC steel and detailed component assembly
Quality Check: Rigorous inspection of each unit before release
Packaging & Shipping: Secure packing to ensure safe international delivery
To learn more, visit:
Tel/Whatsapp: +86 13690469645
E - mail/Skype: ...
Website:
While manufacturing is supported by Coolzer, a long - established player in eSports hardware development, the Model 1101 is entirely branded, marketed, and distributed under the Esgaming name, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and independence as a global gaming brand. Backed by Coolzer - a 30 - year veteran ESports accessories manufacturer with ISO9001, SGS testing, and certifications like CE/UL/ROHS - the Model 1101 reflects Esgaming's commitment to quality, leveraging decades of manufacturing expertise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment