UAE: New Unified Card For People Of Determination To Grant Easier Access To Services

Starting January 2026, people of determination (PoD) in Abu Dhabi will benefit from a new unified card that will grant them access to a wider range of services at both federal and local levels, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on June 9.

The new card is part of a larger collaboration between the Ministry of Family and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. Through this joint initiative, the goal is to build a more inclusive, streamlined system that better serves the needs of PoD across the emirate.

Under this collaboration, both entities will work together to align legislation and regulations, standardise diagnostic and assessment procedures, and begin accepting card applications through the Zayed Higher Organization for Abu Dhabi residents. They also plan to launch joint training programmes and share expertise to improve the skills of professionals working in this sector.

In addition, they also plan a full implementation of the Unified National Disability Classification.

In addition to streamlining access to services, the partnership will focus on protecting the rights of PoD, improving communication channels, and participating in local and international events.

Both entities also aim to develop smarter systems - like integrated data platforms and mobile apps - to ensure better service delivery.

Plans are also underway to upgrade care and rehabilitation centres, develop more inclusive educational curricula, and launch awareness campaigns to promote greater societal understanding.

Employment stability and professional empowerment for people of determination are also key priorities under the agreement.

“We see People of Determination as a cornerstone of our social fabric, fully entitled to their rights and eager to contribute meaningfully to their country's development. This collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization is an extension of the UAE's approach, which has turned inclusive support from a slogan into a living reality," said Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, assistant undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family.

"We are not merely providing services, we are building a humane and social system where difference becomes a driver for excellence and challenges a gateway to opportunities," she added.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation, echoed this sentiment, calling the collaboration a strategic move toward delivering unified, efficient, and inclusive services.

He also highlighted the adoption of technology and digital integration to raise service efficiency and ensure full inclusion of PoD.

“We believe that creating an inclusive environment for People of Determination starts with effective institutional cooperation”, Al Humaidan said.