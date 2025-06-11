Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Motor Management And Control Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What does the Historical Growth of the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market Indicate?

The industrial motor management and control device market size has significantly grown in the recent past. It experienced a surge from $3.80 billion in 2024 to $4.04 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be largely attributed to increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental impact, a rise in demand for high-performance motors, increasing adoption of IoT in industrial operations, a focus on minimizing downtime, and a growing need for predictive maintenance.

What is the Anticipated Growth and Market Size of the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market?

The industrial motor management and control device market is expected to see robust growth in the next few years, expanding to $5.11 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. The growth forecast can largely be attributed to the surge in the adoption of smart factories, a growing focus on digitalization in manufacturing, growing demand for operational efficiency, a rise in industrial IoT applications, and increasing emphasis on sustainability. Major trends in the forecast period encompass innovation in wireless communication technologies, integration of edge computing for faster decision-making, advancement in condition-based monitoring systems, integration of machine learning for fault detection, and innovation in cloud-based motor management platforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What are the Key Growth Drivers of the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market?

A key growth driver of the industrial motor management and control device market is the increasing adoption of industrial automation going forward. Industrial automation is essentially the integration of control systems such as computers, robots, and information technologies for managing and operating industrial processes with minimal human intervention. The growth of industrial automation is fueled by the need for real-time data monitoring, allowing for rapid identification of inefficiencies and equipment issues, enhancing decision-making, and minimizing unexpected downtime. Industrial motor management and control devices play a crucial role in industrial automation as they regulate motor performance, ensure energy efficiency, and enable precise process control. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based government organization, there was a 5% increase in installation of industrial robots in Asia in 2022, with 404,578 units installed, up from 385,143 units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing adoption of industrial automation is driving the growth of the industrial motor management and control device market.

Who are the Key Players in the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market?

Key players operating in the industrial motor management and control device market encompass Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Vernova LLC, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Nidec Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., WEG S.A, SEW-Eurodrive GmbH And Co KG, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Ingeteam S.A., IDEC Corporation, Powell Industries Inc., Curtis Instruments Inc., Ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH And Co. KG, Marine Electricals Limited, Nanotec Electronic GmbH And Co. KG, Roboteq Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What are the Emerging Trends in the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market?

Major companies in the industrial motor management and control device market are focussing on developing single pair ethernet SPE communication to improve data transmission efficiency and reduce wiring complexity, thereby enhancing the reliability of motor control systems. Single Pair Ethernet SPE communication refers to a networking technology that uses a single pair of twisted copper wires for data transmission, thereby enabling faster and more efficient communication in industrial environments. For instance, in October 2024, Siemens AG, a Germany-based automation company, launched SIMOCODE M-CP, a motor management system designed to enhance the efficiency of motor control centers. This innovative system incorporates advanced single pair Ethernet SPE communication, optimized space usage, and scalable functionality, ensuring long-term reliability and seamless integration across a wide range of industrial applications.

How is the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market Segmented?

The industrial motor management and control device market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Voltage: High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage

3 By End-User: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Mining, Other End-Users

Sub-segments include:

1 Hardware: Motor Starters, Variable Frequency Drives VFDs, Sensors, Motor Protection Devices, Control Panels, Circuit Breakers, Contactors, Relays

2 Software: Asset Management Software, Motor Control Software, SCADA Systems, Predictive Maintenance Software, Configuration And Programming Tools, Energy Management Software

3 Services: Installation And Commissioning, Maintenance And Support, System Integration, Consulting Services, Training And Education, Upgradation Services

What are the Regional Insights of the Industrial Motor Management And Control Device Market?

North America was the largest region in the industrial motor management and control device market in 2024. The regions covered in the report span across the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Gas Regulators Global Market Report 2025



Industrial Batteries Global Market Report 2025



Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.