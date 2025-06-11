Body And Mind Inc. Closes Nevada Divestment

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC: BMMJ) (the) is pleased to update closing of the previously announced transaction to divest the wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Medical Group LLC. Please see January 6, 2025 press release for details regarding the transaction.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company which operates retail cannabis dispensaries in California and retail development in New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment.

