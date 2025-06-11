Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Body And Mind Inc. Closes Nevada Divestment


2025-06-11 10:06:45
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM" ) is pleased to update closing of the previously announced transaction to divest the wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Medical Group LLC. Please see January 6, 2025 press release for details regarding the transaction.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company which operates retail cannabis dispensaries in California and retail development in New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment.

Please visit for more information.
Twitter: @bodyandmindBaM

MENAFN11062025004218003983ID1109661515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search