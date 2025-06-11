Alkami Wins Best New Community For Digital Network Connecting Customers Like Kennebec Savings Bank

The 2025 CMX Community Industry Awards recognizes Alkami's rapid success in building an engaged, customer-driven community experience

PLANO, Texas, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that it has been named the winner of the Best New Community award at the 2025 CMX Community Industry Awards , recently hosted at the CMX Summit 2025 in Redwood City, California.

Now in its sixth year, the CMX Community Industry Awards celebrate the achievements of community professionals and teams across the globe. The Best New Community category honors an online community launched or relaunched after January 1, 2024, that has rapidly grown, engaged members, and demonstrated early success.

Launched in April 2024, Alkami went through a strategic transformation to introduce an open-access experience with role-based permissions, self-registration, streamlined navigation, real-time analytics, and a host of new engagement opportunities like forums and events. Building on the strong foundation of its legacy platform, Alkami transitioned to Gainsight's Customer Communities solution to create a single destination to connect, share best practices, and self-serve.

"A thriving customer community is essential to delivering long-term value," said Wayne McCulloch, chief customer officer at Alkami. "We invested in this initiative to give our customers a stronger voice and a place to collaborate, innovate, and grow together." Aaron White, senior community manager at Alkami continued, "We set out to create more than a forum; we built a true hub for connection, feedback, and shared success. Seeing customers embrace it so quickly and enthusiastically has been very rewarding."

Highlights from the Alkami Community for 2024 include:



A 96.6% customer adoption rate, with nearly every customer represented.

An 85% customer satisfaction score, with the majority of members rating the Community as highly valuable.

Membership growth from 275 to over 3,600 users.

35+ Community events, with a 67% attendance rate and 96% customer satisfaction. A revitalized user group program and a popular "Tip Tuesday" content series.

Amy Driscoll, digital experience manager at Kennebec Savings Bank, shared, "I'm grateful for this Community. It's an incredible resource and always has helpful people. I can't wait to see what comes next."

With this award, Alkami continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, not only in digital banking technology, but also in customer engagement and community-building.

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, visit here.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]