403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Floods in South Africa Leave Nine Dead
(MENAFN) At least nine people have lost their lives amid severe flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province, local officials confirmed Wednesday morning.
The provincial government released a statement confirming the discovery of two additional bodies, increasing the death toll from seven to nine following days of heavy rain and extreme weather.
Khuselwa Rantjie, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape government, told a news agency that three school children were rescued alive after a minibus was swept away on Tuesday.
"A combined multi-disciplinary Emergency Services team has been established and continues to search for the school bus," the statement said, noting that search efforts paused on Tuesday night due to adverse conditions but resumed early Wednesday.
The statement also reported that hundreds of residents have been displaced and relocated because of the flooding. Widespread power outages have affected several areas, while torrential rains caused "significant damage to property and infrastructure."
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that provincial resources have been mobilized to support rescue and recovery operations. Emergency teams remain on the ground, assessing the damage, delivering aid, and safeguarding residents in the hardest-hit zones.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences over the fatalities in the Eastern Cape and called for vigilance and solidarity amid the harsh winter weather.
"The devastation that comes with nature's forces demands that we work together as best we can to bring relief to families and communities who need this the most," he said.
The provincial government released a statement confirming the discovery of two additional bodies, increasing the death toll from seven to nine following days of heavy rain and extreme weather.
Khuselwa Rantjie, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape government, told a news agency that three school children were rescued alive after a minibus was swept away on Tuesday.
"A combined multi-disciplinary Emergency Services team has been established and continues to search for the school bus," the statement said, noting that search efforts paused on Tuesday night due to adverse conditions but resumed early Wednesday.
The statement also reported that hundreds of residents have been displaced and relocated because of the flooding. Widespread power outages have affected several areas, while torrential rains caused "significant damage to property and infrastructure."
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that provincial resources have been mobilized to support rescue and recovery operations. Emergency teams remain on the ground, assessing the damage, delivering aid, and safeguarding residents in the hardest-hit zones.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences over the fatalities in the Eastern Cape and called for vigilance and solidarity amid the harsh winter weather.
"The devastation that comes with nature's forces demands that we work together as best we can to bring relief to families and communities who need this the most," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment