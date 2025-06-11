Virtual Peaker To Host Expert Webinar On API Integrations For Seamless DER System Interoperability

Virtual Peaker Webinar

Unlocking the Full Potential of DERs API Integrations for DER System Interoperability July 16, 2025, at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant (VPP) software company, will host a new webinar designed to help utility professionals harness the power of application programming interfaces (APIs) to integrate distributed energy resources (DERs) into grid operations. Titled "Unlocking the Full Potential of DERs: API Integrations for DER System Interoperability," the session will bring together industry leaders to explore how APIs are transforming demand response, DER management, and VPP coordination.The webinar is tailored for utility professionals working in grid operations, demand response, DER strategy, IT, data analytics, and strategic planning, seeking scalable, tech-forward approaches to DER integration.Featured speakers include:--Jeff Quigley, Sr. VP of Client Solutions, Virtual Peaker (Moderator)--Katarina Struckmann, API Product Manager, Virtual Peaker--Mark Foreman, Director, Distributed Energy Resources Practice, CLEAResult--Jon Curtis, Strategic Planning Manager, Power & Utilities, AspenTechWebinar topics include:--Streamlining Demand Response Programs: Learn how APIs enable real-time communication and control for demand response events, facilitating seamless coordination with various grid management systems (SCADA, ADMS, DERMS) and maximizing program effectiveness.--Leveraging Open Standards for VPP Management: Understanding the importance of open standards, such as OpenADR, and how APIs built upon these frameworks enable interoperability and efficient coordination of VPPs.--Achieving Seamless System Interoperability: Explore strategies for integrating DER data with crucial back-office systems using APIs, ensuring efficient data flow and streamlined operational processes.--Automating DER Enrollment and Onboarding: Learn how well-designed APIs can automate the often-cumbersome process of enrolling and onboarding new DER assets and customer participation, leading to scalable program growth and reduced administrative burden.Participants will walk away with actionable insights on:--Core concepts and functions of APIs in DER integration--Strategies for overcoming technical barriers to interoperability--Aligning grid-edge DERMS with grid operations--Building scalable VPPs using open standards and API integrations“API integrations are the connective tissue of today's distributed grid,” said Katarina Struckmann of Virtual Peaker.“This webinar is an opportunity to unpack the complexities of integrations and understand how utilities can use APIs to simplify operations, drive customer engagement, and unlock the full value of DERs.”Register today.About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peakers groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit or connect on LinkedIn and X via (@VirtualPeaker).

