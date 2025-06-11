403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Markets Show Mixed Results
(MENAFN) European equity markets closed on a mixed note Tuesday, with investors closely monitoring developments from the ongoing trade negotiations between China and the United States.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped marginally by 0.02 percent, or 0.12 points, finishing the session at 553.12.
Germany's DAX 40 experienced a decline of 0.77 percent, ending the day at 23,987.56 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 index dropped by 0.63 percent to settle at 40,207.57 points.
In contrast, the UK's FTSE 100 rose by 0.24 percent, closing at 8,853.08 points, and France's CAC 40 increased by 0.17 percent to finish at 7,804.33.
Among the best-performing sectors across Europe on Tuesday were automobiles and the oil and gas industries, both climbing roughly 1.8 percent.
This improvement likely stems from hopes that the ongoing talks will resolve the tariff deadlock between the world's two largest economies, potentially paving the way for further agreements.
Delegations from the US and China met on the second day of talks at Lancaster House in London, beginning in the morning and continuing after lunch.
Representing the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the discussions as having gone "well," while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick termed the session "productive."
Key topics under discussion included China's export controls on rare earth materials destined for the US, Washington's limitations on high-tech exports to China, and the broader tariff disputes between the nations.
These negotiations followed a recent phone call between United States Leader Donald Trump and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, which Trump said "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries."
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped marginally by 0.02 percent, or 0.12 points, finishing the session at 553.12.
Germany's DAX 40 experienced a decline of 0.77 percent, ending the day at 23,987.56 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 index dropped by 0.63 percent to settle at 40,207.57 points.
In contrast, the UK's FTSE 100 rose by 0.24 percent, closing at 8,853.08 points, and France's CAC 40 increased by 0.17 percent to finish at 7,804.33.
Among the best-performing sectors across Europe on Tuesday were automobiles and the oil and gas industries, both climbing roughly 1.8 percent.
This improvement likely stems from hopes that the ongoing talks will resolve the tariff deadlock between the world's two largest economies, potentially paving the way for further agreements.
Delegations from the US and China met on the second day of talks at Lancaster House in London, beginning in the morning and continuing after lunch.
Representing the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the discussions as having gone "well," while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick termed the session "productive."
Key topics under discussion included China's export controls on rare earth materials destined for the US, Washington's limitations on high-tech exports to China, and the broader tariff disputes between the nations.
These negotiations followed a recent phone call between United States Leader Donald Trump and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, which Trump said "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment