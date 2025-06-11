Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House targets watering down Russia sanctions bill

2025-06-11 07:51:23
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is attempting to weaken a tough Senate sanctions bill targeting Russia, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The legislation, introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, proposes a 500% tariff on imports from any country continuing to purchase oil, gas, uranium, or other key resources from Moscow. It also includes secondary sanctions aimed at nations maintaining trade ties with Russia. Graham described the bill as one of the toughest sanctions measures ever proposed, calling the penalties “bone-crushing.”

Sources told WSJ that White House officials have quietly reached out to Graham’s office in recent weeks, pushing to soften the bill by adding exceptions that would give the president discretion over who faces restrictions. Specifically, they have suggested changing mandatory language from “shall” to “may,” which critics warn would strip the bill of its effectiveness since Trump already holds the authority to impose sanctions.

Blumenthal acknowledged ongoing private discussions with the administration but declined to elaborate, affirming that talks include the White House and that progress is being made.

In a recent Oval Office statement, Trump indicated the sanctions bill would be “guided by me,” and hinted it might be better to allow the Russia-Ukraine conflict to continue for a time before intervening.

Russia has long condemned Western sanctions as unlawful and ineffective, with President Vladimir Putin noting that nearly 29,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russian entities in recent years—more than on any other country combined—yet Russia’s economy remains resilient despite these pressures.

