403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Leader participates in bilateral talks in G7 summit
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday that he intends to engage in bilateral discussions with fellow world leaders during the upcoming G7 summit in Canada.
Speaking to the press in Pretoria, Ramaphosa shared that he would meet with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He expressed optimism that these meetings would lead to positive outcomes.
"I am going there to have bilaterals with the Chancellor of Germany, the prime minister of Canada, and of course, I will also be meeting President Trump, who we met at the White House. We are going to use it (the summit) as a platform to begin to consolidate what we want to achieve in November, when the G20 Leaders’ Summit takes place here. I am hoping that when we meet with the various other leaders of various countries who are part of the G7, we will be able to interact meaningfully with them," he explained.
Ramaphosa also reflected on his recent meeting with Trump in Washington, DC, describing it as a success. He emphasized that relations between South Africa and the United States are entering a new phase, focusing on trade amid an increasingly complex international landscape.
Speaking to the press in Pretoria, Ramaphosa shared that he would meet with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He expressed optimism that these meetings would lead to positive outcomes.
"I am going there to have bilaterals with the Chancellor of Germany, the prime minister of Canada, and of course, I will also be meeting President Trump, who we met at the White House. We are going to use it (the summit) as a platform to begin to consolidate what we want to achieve in November, when the G20 Leaders’ Summit takes place here. I am hoping that when we meet with the various other leaders of various countries who are part of the G7, we will be able to interact meaningfully with them," he explained.
Ramaphosa also reflected on his recent meeting with Trump in Washington, DC, describing it as a success. He emphasized that relations between South Africa and the United States are entering a new phase, focusing on trade amid an increasingly complex international landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment