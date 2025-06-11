Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas To Deploy National Guard To 'Maintain Order' After Protests: Governor

2025-06-11 05:12:24
Houston: Texas will deploy its National Guard in the US state to "maintain order," its Republican governor said late Tuesday, after protests against immigration arrests prompted President Donald Trump to send troops to Los Angeles to back federal law enforcement.

"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X.

"@TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

