Texas To Deploy National Guard To 'Maintain Order' After Protests: Governor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Houston: Texas will deploy its National Guard in the US state to "maintain order," its Republican governor said late Tuesday, after protests against immigration arrests prompted President Donald Trump to send troops to Los Angeles to back federal law enforcement.

"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X.

"@TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."