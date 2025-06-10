TG Legal Consulting Publishes Expert Guide On The Digital Nomad Visa In Spain

As remote work continues to redefine global mobility, legal certainty has become crucial for professionals seeking to relocate without interrupting their international careers. In response to growing demand, TG Legal Consulting , a top-tier immigration and mobility law firm based in Madrid, has released a comprehensive legal guide to Spain's digital nomad visa.

This publication positions the firm as a strategic legal partner for freelancers, remote employees, and entrepreneurs who wish to live in Spain while working for clients or companies based abroad.

What is the Digital nomad visa in Spain, and who can apply?

Introduced under Spain's Startups Law in 2023, the digital nomad visa allows non-EU nationals to legally reside in Spain while working remotely. The visa is tailored for professionals who carry out their economic activity outside Spain-either as employees or self-employed individuals.

According to TG Legal Consulting, the main requirements for applicants include:

Proof of remote work or freelance contracts: An existing professional relationship with a foreign company or clients, with a minimum duration of three months prior to the application.

Minimum income threshold: At least 200% of the Spanish monthly minimum wage, equivalent to approximately €2,360/month in 2025.

University degree or equivalent experience: A university qualification or a minimum of three years of professional experience in a relevant field.

Clean criminal record: No convictions in the applicant's countries of residence over the past five years.

Private health insurance: Comprehensive coverage valid in Spain.

Proof of accommodation: A rental contract or confirmation of address in Spain.

Family members: Additional funds are required per dependent, along with documentation proving the relationship (e.g., marriage or birth certificates).

TG Legal Consulting's guide offers step-by-step instructions, detailed document checklists, and expert advice on avoiding common mistakes that can lead to delays or rejections. Notably, the firm recommends submitting the application from within Spain, since current regulations permit in-country processing. Once filed, the residence permit is typically granted within 20 working days, making this one of the fastest routes to legal residence for remote professionals.

Global vision, local legal strength

With offices in Spain, Irland, the UK, and the Philippines, and a robust network of legal partners across Europe and Latin America, TG Legal Consulting delivers an international approach grounded in local legal expertise. The firm offers end-to-end support, from eligibility assessments and document preparation to final submission and post-approval compliance.

The entire process can be completed remotely, ensuring a smooth experience for clients who are already in Spain or planning their move from abroad.

“We go beyond paperwork. Our mission is to provide peace of mind to our clients, helping them build a secure legal foundation for both their professional goals and their personal lives in Spain,” says the team at TG Legal Consulting.

A Smart Move for Global Talent

Spain's digital nomad visa offers a unique opportunity for remote professionals looking for quality of life, cultural richness, and access to the European market-all while maintaining a flexible work model.

TG Legal Consulting stands ready to guide global citizens through this process with clarity, confidence, and a personalized legal & tax strategy.