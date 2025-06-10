Transforming Aviation With Life-Saving AI Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) Onsinee Prawanna is transforming the aviation industry with her pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, saving lives and setting new global benchmarks for safety. As an internationally recognized aviation safety expert, Prawanna's groundbreaking work is enhancing air travel safety and efficiency, with profound implications for the global aviation sector.







A Stellar Career in Aviation Safety

Onsinee Prawanna's career is defined by innovation and impact. With a Bachelor's in Computer Science from Thammasat University with 1st class honor, she has enhanced her expertise through certifications in Machine Learning Specialist from Stanford University and Startup Fundraising certificate. Her interest in aviation has led her to join various aviation companies and earn aviation related certifications.

Over eight years, Prawanna has driven transformative safety initiatives worldwide. At Kuwait Airways since January 2023, she led the AI-SafeFlight Initiative, improving safety response by 14% for 50,000 passengers and generating over $25 million in revenue through enhanced efficiency. Her Turbulence Mitigation System reduced injuries by 20% for 60,000 passengers, saving $30 million.

Pioneering AI for Aviation Safety

Onsinee Prawanna is spearheading an innovative AI initiative to enhance aviation safety through predictive maintenance and real-time risk detection, with significant impact in both the U.S. and Asia. Drawing inspiration from Airbus's Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off, and Landing (ATTOL) project, which achieved a world-first in 2020 by autonomously taxiing, taking off, and landing an A350 using computer vision and machine learning, her platform integrates advanced AI to monitor aircraft systems and predict potential failures. This project, distinct from her prior work, processes real-time data from aircraft sensors, flight data recorders, and regional weather patterns across major U.S. and Asian hubs, such as Los Angeles, Singapore, and Tokyo, to identify risks like engine anomalies or structural issues before they escalate.

Prawanna's AI system employs machine learning to analyze vast datasets, enabling proactive interventions that reduce human error, a factor in over 70% of aviation incidents, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The platform's ability to operate across diverse operational environments ensures reliability, safeguarding passengers and crew. Preliminary results suggest a potential 10% reduction in maintenance-related incidents, which could save airlines millions annually while enhancing safety for millions of passengers across trans-Pacific routes. This initiative builds on global testing methodologies, similar to those used in Airbus's ATTOL project, which validated AI-driven autonomy at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

This AI-driven platform aligns with U.S. and Asian priorities for safer air travel, supporting economic stability and public safety in regions with high air traffic growth. By optimizing maintenance schedules and reducing unscheduled repairs, it lowers fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to sustainability goals. Its adaptability to commercial airlines, cargo carriers, and emerging autonomous aerial vehicles positions it as a cornerstone for future aviation safety advancements in both the U.S. and Asia, where air travel demand is projected to double by 2037.

Prawanna's AI system leverages machine learning to analyze extensive datasets, reducing human error, which contributes to over 70% of aviation incidents, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Tested in environments similar to ATTOL's trials at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, the platform ensures reliability across diverse conditions, safeguarding passengers and crew. Preliminary results indicate a 10% reduction in ground-related incidents, potentially preventing hundreds of injuries or fatalities annually, saving airlines $80 million in maintenance and incident costs, and generating $40 million in revenue through optimized operations for Airline like Thai airways and Japan Airline.

Airbus Testimonial: A Visionary Innovator

Prawanna's work has earned praise from industry leaders, including Florence Verlut, Head of Safety Innovation at Airbus.“Onsinee Prawanna's AI-driven safety platform is a game-changer,” Verlut said.“Her ability to integrate advanced AI with practical aviation safety solutions is unparalleled. This technology saves lives, enhances efficiency, and promotes sustainability, aligning with Airbus's vision for safer skies. We are proud to support her transformative leadership.”

Q&A with Onsinee Prawanna

Q: What inspired you to develop this AI-driven aviation safety platform, and how does it address current industry challenges? A:“The aviation industry faces complex safety challenges, particularly with ground operations where human error and unpredictable conditions can lead to incidents. Inspired by advancements in AI, I saw an opportunity to create a platform that uses real-time data to proactively detect hazards. By processing millions of images from airport environments, this technology empowers aircraft to navigate safely, reducing risks and saving lives. It's about making air travel more reliable and secure for everyone.”

Q: How do you envision your AI platform impacting the future of aviation, especially in Asia? A:“In Asia the aviation sector is a global leader, and safety is paramount to its economic and societal contributions. This platform has the potential to cut ground-related incidents by 15%, saving millions in costs while protecting passengers. Its adaptability to diverse aircraft types, including future autonomous vehicles, ensures long-term relevance. I see it fostering safer, more sustainable air travel, aligning with national goals for innovation and safety.”

As a member of ISASI, IATA, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Prawanna shapes global safety standards. Her collaborations with CAAT-FAA and EASA have strengthened regional and international protocols, benefiting millions of passengers. Her work addresses critical aviation challenges, delivering economic and societal benefits worldwide. With her unique blend of computer science expertise, advanced certifications, and proven industry impact, Prawanna is exceptionally positioned to advance aviation safety globally.