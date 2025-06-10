Progress Lighting Unveils Timeless Collections In Its Summer 2025 Release At Lightovation

"Our Summer 2025 launch embodies a sophisticated, updated traditional approach," states Eric Wendling, Director, Product Management - Décor. "We've focused on creating timeless silhouettes enhanced by a gentle softness in form, subtle detailing and a range of glass options, metal finishes, and sizes to meet the needs of today's customers."

This season's collections showcase a sophisticated range of decorative lighting and vanity fixtures meticulously crafted to align with the latest design trends. Collectively, this debut emphasizes soft forms and a refined aesthetic that elevates any space.

Highlights from the Summer 2025 Release

The new lighting designs from Progress Lighting embrace a philosophy of understated opulence, prioritizing high-quality materials, attention to detail and timeless silhouettes that seamlessly integrate into a variety of interiors.

Celino Collection:

Inspired by the graceful curves of hand-crafted crystal wine glasses, the Celino Collection celebrates meticulous artistry and enduring design. Each fixture features perfectly proportioned glass shades cradled by softly curved, polished metal arms, embodying contemporary design trends with a touch of classic elegance. The collection offers a versatile range of lighting solutions, including pendants and chandeliers with clear glass shades and wall and vanity lights with both clear and white glass shade options.

Edessa Collection:

Recognizing the growing trend of smooth glass flush mounts without traditional finials in new construction, the Edessa Collection offers a distinctly current aesthetic while maintaining familiar comfort. These flush mount ceiling lights feature subtle stepped detailing along the frame, adding a layer of textural interest. The soft white glass provides a balanced and inviting ambient glow, while the streamlined form is accentuated by a clean, flat-bottom shade, offering a fresh interpretation of a classic design.

Lieon Collection:

Offering both versatility and modern style, the Lieon Collection provides adaptable illumination for a variety of spaces. This innovative semi-flush light fixture can be easily converted into a pendant using the included chain and hardware, providing builders and homeowners with flexible design options. The fixture showcases a contemporary silhouette with a gently curved, soft white glass bowl that appears to float with an airy lightness, supported by a sturdy down rod and slender outer bars accented with distinctive hardware details.

Visit Progress Lighting at Lightovation (TM-3840) from June 18-21, 2025, to experience the elegance and innovation of their Summer 2025 Release.

About Progress Lighting:

Progress Lighting, part of Coleto Brands, is a leading source of residential decorative lighting solutions with thousands of fixture designs to meet the needs of any project. With more than a century of lighting technology, leadership and engineering, Progress Lighting offers high-quality lighting products and solutions that deliver aesthetic appeal, stellar performance, easy installation and value to the residential new construction and renovation & remodel end markets. For more information, visit progresslighting .

About Coleto Brands:

Coleto Brands is a dynamic collective of brands committed to enhancing spaces through design and functionality. Headlined by its flagship brands, Kichler and Progress Lighting, Coleto Brands provides residential lighting fixtures across key categories, including interior and exterior decorative lighting, bath/vanity, architectural systems and downlights, ceiling fans and landscape. For more information, visit coletobrands .

SOURCE Progress Lighting

