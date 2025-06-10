Minister Goyal Positions India As Alternative Supply Partner Amid China's Rare Earth Export Curbs

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has characterised China's recent rare earth export restrictions as a global "wake-up call" that underscores the critical need for supply chain diversification.

Speaking during an official visit to Switzerland on Monday, Minister Goyal addressed ongoing challenges related to China's restrictive policies regarding rare earth magnet exports, which have created supply chain concerns for multiple industries globally.

He emphasised India's strategic positioning as a reliable alternative for international businesses seeking to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.

China's new export controls, implemented on April 4, require special licensing for seven rare earth elements and associated magnetic products.

Given China's dominance in controlling over 90 percent of global magnet production, these restrictions have generated substantial concern across industries dependent on these critical materials.

The policy change represents a significant shift in global supply chain dynamics for sectors ranging from automotive manufacturing to consumer electronics.

Current negotiations are underway to potentially allow Indian entrepreneurs to procure rare earth magnets directly from Chinese suppliers, though these discussions remain in progress.

The minister characterised China's restrictive approach as a global challenge requiring coordinated international response and strategic planning to ensure supply chain resilience for critical materials.

The convergence of the EFTA trade agreement implementation and the rare earth supply strategy reflects India's broader approach to diversifying economic partnerships while addressing strategic resource dependencies.

(KNN Bureau)