Panacea Healthcare Solutions To Host Webinar On Aligning Strategic Pricing And Payer Contract Modeling To Maximize Financial Performance
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions , a leading provider of financial, revenue integrity, compliance software and tech-enabled services for healthcare organizations, will host a live webinar titled "Closing the Divide: Price Transparency, Strategic Pricing & Payer Contract Modeling " on Thursday, June 19, at NOON ET .
In an increasingly complex regulatory and reimbursement landscape, hospitals are facing mounting pressure to align their pricing strategies with payer negotiations. However, these initiatives often remain siloed-preventing organizations from realizing the full financial value of CDM restructuring, defensible pricing, and transparency data.
"In today's market, financial performance, compliance, and patient trust are tightly connected," said Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "This session isn't just about pricing-it's about empowering healthcare leaders to make informed decisions that strengthen their organization's position in the market."
"Strategic pricing and payer contract modeling should be two sides of the same coin," added Govi Goyal, President of Panacea's Financial Services Division. "When disconnected, hospitals risk leaving significant revenue on the table. This webinar will help organizations build a bridge between these efforts using the latest data and analytics tools."
The webinar will explore how to integrate price transparency data and strategic pricing methodologies into contract modeling, ensuring hospitals are prepared for payer negotiations and regulatory audits. The session will also review key decisions, data sources, and stakeholders involved in aligning these initiatives.
Webinar Details:
Thursday, June 19, 2025
12:00 PM ET | 11:00 AM CT | 9:00 AM PT
60 minutes
Register here
What Attendees Will Learn:
-
How to link strategic pricing, transparency data, and payer modeling to improve financial outcomes
The latest industry trends and regulatory updates impacting price transparency and reimbursement
Best practices for setting defensible, market-based CDM prices
Tactics for addressing payer reimbursement clauses and optimizing markup strategies for supplies and pharmacy
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions
Panacea Healthcare Solutions provides strategic, and compliant financial, revenue integrity, clinical and pricing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. From chargemaster and price transparency tools to financial strategy, Panacea helps providers make data-driven decisions that improve financial outcomes and strengthen regulatory compliance with innovative tools and expert guidance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
