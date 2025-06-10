Asset Based Lending Announces Third Securitization Of $190 Million, Marking Major Milestone In Growth Strategy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Based Lending (ABL) , a New Jersey-based lender providing private capital to real estate investors, has successfully closed its third securitization, ABL 2025-RTL1, totaling $190 million. This underscores ABL's continued growth and successful institutional capital markets presence.

The securitization is backed by a diversified pool of business-purpose residential real estate loans and features three classes of notes, placed across a broad array of institutional investors. Notably, the transaction included a 65% concentration limit for in-fill new construction collateral, reflecting ABL's 10-year presence in the residential new construction market with no net losses. The strong market reception reflects continued confidence in ABL's asset quality, origination practices, and strategic direction.

"This deal represents another significant step forward for Asset Based Lending," said Kevin Rodman, CEO of ABL. "We've spent over 15 years building a lending platform that delivers speed, reliability, and strong loan performance, and institutional investors continue to respond. This securitization further enhances our ability to serve borrowers with confidence and scale."

Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura") acted as the sole structuring agent. Nomura, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated served as joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.

"We're thrilled to see this level of engagement from the capital markets," said Daniel Gotay, Head of Capital Markets at ABL. "Each successful securitization strengthens our liquidity position, validating the strength of our credit risk management and borrower-centric business model. This transaction, combined with our existing capital base of $600+ million of equity, warehouse, and securitization facilities, leaves us better positioned than ever to deliver the stable, fast funding that our borrowers require and expect."

ABL has now completed three securitizations totaling over $500 million, with this most recent transaction being its largest and most strategic to date.

To learn more about ABL, please visit .

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long-term refinance of single-family, multi-family, and mixed-use properties. A trusted lender to thousands of investors, Asset Based Lending has closed over $3.3 billion in loans since its founding. Learn more at / . Follow the company on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Asset Based Lending, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED