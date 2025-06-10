Rapdev Wins Datadog Partner Of The Year For The Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are pleased to recognize RapDev as our DPN Partner of the Year – North America," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "RapDev has made significant investments in their Datadog practices, consistently delivered successful outcomes for our joint customers, and achieved outstanding business results."

RapDev earned this year's title for its continued investment in the Datadog platform and its growing portfolio of cutting-edge solutions. With over 300 deployments to date, 68 Datadog certifications across the team, and 8 new Marketplace integrations launched this year, RapDev continues to raise the bar for technical expertise and innovation. Over the past year, the company introduced a Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) powered by Datadog, enabling customers to unify observability and threat detection in a single platform. RapDev also launched Arlo, a suite of proprietary AI Agents that accelerate root cause analysis and automate incident response directly within Datadog.

RapDev was also recognized for its close alignment with Datadog's go-to-market strategy, participating in joint marketing programs, co-hosting field events and webinars, and serving as a platinum sponsor of DASH. The company's global expansion efforts, including new customer engagements and partnerships across EMEA, further strengthened its position as a top-tier partner. RapDev's commitment to joint success, continuous innovation, and helping customers scale observability and security made it a standout in this year's Partner of the Year selection.

"We've built our Datadog practice on a foundation of speed, innovation, and customer impact," said Tameem Hourani , Founder of RapDev. "Whether we're helping enterprise teams consolidate platforms or introducing AI-driven insights with Arlo, our goal remains the same: to make observability and security more powerful and more accessible for our customers."

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner , RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit .

SOURCE RapDev