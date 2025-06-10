Easy Environmental Solutions Begins Manufacturing Easyfentm Units For Africa Following Initial Down Payment



Easy Environmental Solutions Inc. announces that the client sent the initial deposit and agreed to the $3.4 million modular EasyFEN order for Africa.

EasyFEN units produce organic Terreplenish liquid microbial fertilizer, transforming waste into a feed that supports over 16 million people in Africa. Terreplenish liquid microbial fertilizer enhances soil health, increases crop yields, and reduces irrigation needs by up to 20%.











WELCOME, Minn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is pleased to announce that the client sent the initial deposit and agreed to the $3.4 million modular EasyFEN order for Africa.









Modular EasyFEN in production in Mankato, MN

This milestone follows months of coordinated effort by the purchasing group to establish operations in Africa, ultimately securing their place in the production queue and signaling readiness to execute throughout the continent.

“This down payment is not just a firm commitment of a buyer to a seller to proceed with manufacturing and delivery, but even more so a significant first step in eliminating starvation for all of Africa,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions.“Once deployed, the unit will transform local waste into Terreplenish-a powerful, organic microbial fertilizer that replaces expensive chemical imports and rebuilds soil from the ground up. It's a scalable model for self-sufficiency, and we plan to replicate this approach in multiple African countries.”

The reason for this is that each single EasyFEN will produce enough fully organic Terreplenish liquid microbial fertilizer to fertilize over 1 million acres of African farmland. University studies indicate this number of properly fertilized acres is enough to feed over 16 million people! The EasyFEN will do so by utilizing the plant juices of locally derived green biomass and mixing it with the company's proprietary Terreplenish“seed microbial inoculant” to then“grow” the fully organic fertilizer in remote local African villages. This eliminates both the greenhouse gas emissions and the added expense from alternatively freighted conventional expensive chemical fertilizers from distant lands. Studies have shown an up to 2/3 cost reduction. Additionally, studies have shown that the Terreplenish will reduce the amount of rainfall or irrigation needed by up to 20%, thereby also providing a possible solution to the continent's drought-induced famines.

Meanwhile, each EasyFEN unit running at 100% capacity will generate approximately $19 million dollars in recurring inoculant and technology revenue each year for Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc., delivering both measurable agricultural benefits and strong financial returns.

Each EasyFENTM unit is fully automated and designed to process up to 17,000 tons of organic waste annually-including food scraps, crop residue, and green biomass-into more than 2 million gallons of Terreplenish. Terreplenish is a 100% organic microbial fertilizer, backed by over 100 independent studies and more than a decade of field use. With just two gallons, it naturally delivers 45–60 pounds of nitrogen and 15–20 pounds of phosphorus per acre-improving soil health, increasing crop yields, and reducing irrigation or rainfall needs by up to 20%. It also functions as a natural bio-fungicide, supporting long-term soil resilience and sustainability across a wide range of crops and climates.









Terreplenish is a 100% organic microbial fertilizer, backed by over 100 independent studies and more than a decade of field use

“With worsening drought, rising crop prices, and over 20% of Africa's population facing hunger, this system couldn't come at a more critical time,” added Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations.“This is just the beginning. We're building systems that deliver food, hope, and resilience-unit by unit.”









Untreated vs Terreplenish treated onion field in – Somalia, Africa

With over 300 million hectares of arable land under pressure from climate change, depleted soil, and rising fertilizer costs, Africa urgently needs scalable, local solutions. A single EasyFEN unit can produce enough Terreplenish to treat more than 400,000 hectares annually.

“EasyFEN units aren't just machines-they're strategic weapons in the fight against hunger,” said Nate Carpenter, President of Feed the Famished, a subsidiary of Easy Environmental Solutions.“Each gallon of Terreplenish restores dignity, fuels self-reliance, and chips away at the root causes of food insecurity. This isn't a short-term fix-it's a scalable, long-term solution that's designed to disrupt the status quo.”

Easy Environmental Solutions has already delivered Terreplenish samples to the Congo and Somalia, with results exceeding expectations. These early trials have driven demand and opened new doors for expansion. The EasyFEN unit is expected to be completed and shipped to Northern Africa within 90 days.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.:

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now operating as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., develops modular technologies to address global challenges. The company is committed to scalable, sustainable solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and positive environmental outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "believe," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

