MEA Raises Matter With US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed Indian Student At Newark Airport Goes Viral
According to a report by news agency ANI quoting sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi.
“Reference a social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey. The Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details,” according to the sources quoted by ANI.
However, the MEA sources said that it did not receive details about the incident or the circumstances under which the person was restrained.
“We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter,” as per the ANI sources.Also Read | 'Won't tolerate illegal entry, visa abuse': US' BIG warning to Indians Indian student restrained at airport
A video went viral on social media where it was claimed that an Indian student was“mercilessly pulled with both hands and legs, cuffed and tied” at the Newark Airport by US authorities.
The report comes as US President Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on illegal immigrants and tightens immigration rules.Also Read | Video: Indian student 'treated like criminal' at US airport before deportation Also Read | 'Mai pagal nahi hun': Indian student 'mercilessly pulled, cuffed and tied' at US
On June 8, a user on X shared the video of the incident, saying he witnessed“a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night- handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal.”
“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” he added.
Following several other posts on X by the user, the Indian Consulate took notice of the incident.
The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X, saying,“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.”
“The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals,” the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment