MEA Raises Matter With US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed Indian Student At Newark Airport Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) The External Affairs Ministry has reportedly raised concern over the alleged handcuffing and pinning down of an Indian student at the Newark Airport in the United States.

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi.

“Reference a social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey. The Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details,” according to the sources quoted by ANI.

However, the MEA sources said that it did not receive details about the incident or the circumstances under which the person was restrained.

“We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter,” as per the ANI sources.

| 'Won't tolerate illegal entry, visa abuse': US' BIG warning to Indians Indian student restrained at airport

A video went viral on social media where it was claimed that an Indian student was“mercilessly pulled with both hands and legs, cuffed and tied” at the Newark Airport by US authorities.

The report comes as US President Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on illegal immigrants and tightens immigration rules.

| Video: Indian student 'treated like criminal' at US airport before deportation| 'Mai pagal nahi hun': Indian student 'mercilessly pulled, cuffed and tied' at US

On June 8, a user on X shared the video of the incident, saying he witnessed“a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night- handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal.”

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” he added.

Following several other posts on X by the user, the Indian Consulate took notice of the incident.

The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X, saying,“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.”

“The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals,” the statement added.