Equalizercm Acquires Management Resource Group, LLC To Strengthen Multispecialty RCM Capabilities And Expand Regional Footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EqualizeRCM, a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce it has completed its acquisition of MRG – Management Resource Group, LLC , an established RCM firm with expertise in multispecialty billing and coding.

With the addition of MRG, EqualizeRCM expands its capabilities in orthopedics, anesthesia, oncology and dermatology , supported by a team of highly specialized medical coders and billers. This acquisition strengthens EqualizeRCM's ability to provide individually tailored revenue cycle solutions to an even wider range of healthcare providers.

MRG , under the leadership of Randy Penberg , has built a strong reputation for delivering precision- focused RCM services and operational excellence. "We started this journey with EqualizeRCM five years ago. Their solutions to help streamline our operations allowed us to grow faster, culminating in this acquisition. Joining EqualizeRCM marks an exciting new chapter for MRG," said Penberg. "Our specialty focus and experienced teams align well with EqualizeRCM's national infrastructure and mission. Together, we will deliver even more value to our clients."

Michael A. Hill, President of EqualizeRCM , noted: "We first invested in MRG in 2019 and have seen first-hand their commitment to providing the best customer service. We are excited to fully acquire and integrate MRG's leadership and capabilities into EqualizeRCM, as we advance our strategic growth and enhance the solutions we offer to our expanding client base."

MRG, in operation since 1998, brings a strong regional footprint with offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, and Ocean Springs, Mississippi , reinforcing EqualizeRCM's presence in the Southeastern U.S. while expanding its national reach.

Nagi Rao, Executive Chairman of EqualizeRCM , added: "We are proud to welcome Randy and the MRG team to EqualizeRCM. Their specialization in high-demand fields and strong market presence complement our existing capabilities and support our commitment to serve diverse healthcare organizations with excellence."

About EqualizeRCM

EqualizeRCM is a leading RCM services company with a focus on small to medium hospitals, primary care physicians (urgent care, primary care, FQHC, RHC), and specialty practices (including dental, DME, and behavioral health). The Company partners with healthcare providers across the country to maximize reimbursement and streamline operations through customized RCM solutions comprised of skilled, cost-effective teams and proprietary RCM software.

To learn more, visit EqualizeRCM .

About MRG – Management Resource Group, LLC

MRG provides revenue cycle solutions for multispecialty medical practices with a strong focus on orthopedics, anesthesia, oncology and dermatology. With specialized coders/account managers and regional offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Mississippi, MRG is known for its high-touch service and billing acumen.

To learn more, visit mrgl lc .

