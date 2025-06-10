UV Stabilizers (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers) Market: Cosmetics & Sunscreens, Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|257
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand From Packaging Industry Growing Demand From Construction Industry Rising Demand in Asia Pacific and North America
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices High Production Costs
- Increasing Use of Nanocomposites in Uv Stabilizers Growing Agricultural Films Industry
- Stringent Government Regulations
Company Profiles
- Basf Se Rianlon Corporation Arkema Suqian Unitech Corp., Ltd. Syensqo Sa/Nv Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. Adeka Corporation Sabo S.P.a. Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation Si Group, Inc. Clariant Ag Mayzo, Inc. Altana Group 3V Sigma S.P.a. Lycus Ltd., Llc Ampacet Corporation Milliken & Company Mpi Chemie Bv Tintoll Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Knv Chemicals Inc. Nouryon Greenchemicals S.R.L. Phoenix Plastics Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Sunshow Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd. Valtris Specialty Chemicals Fujian Disheng Technology Co., Ltd.
