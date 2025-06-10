INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Organon & Co.Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - OGN
The class action concerns whether Organon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until July 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Organon securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On May 1, 2025, Organon published a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, announcing that management had lowered the Company's dividend payout from $0.28 to $0.02. Organon's Chief Executive Officer cited a decision to“reset our capital allocation priorities to accelerate progress towards deleveraging, enabling a path to achieve a net leverage ration below 4.0x by year-end.”
On this news, Organon's stock price fell $3.48 per share, or 26.91%, to close at $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
