G Architects And Lebel & Bouliane Launch Studio INNOCA To Shape The Future Of Innovation Workplaces

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G architects and Lebel & Bouliane are proud to announce the launch of, a new strategic partnership dedicated to delivering future-focused, high-performance environments for Canada's Tech, Health, and Life Sciences industries.

Emerging at a time when Canada's life sciences sector is scaling rapidly-fueled by venture capital, AI integration, and growing demand for flexible infrastructure-Studio INNOCA offers a timely and specialized response to the needs of the innovation economy.

Combining G's deep expertise in lab and clinical design with Lebel & Bouliane's award-winning interiors and workplace strategy, Studio INNOCA brings together an integrated design team built for innovation. While newly formed, the partnership is grounded in the extensive experience of both founding firms, which together have delivered over 75 projects and 2 million square feet of lab, research, and workplace environments across Ontario.

“Our vision with Studio INNOCA is to design precision spaces that empower people and ideas,” says Luc Bouliane , Co-Founder of Lebel & Bouliane.“This partnership blends the best of technical performance and human experience-spaces that not only work, but inspire.”

Studio INNOCA's approach is rooted in technical excellence and user-centered design. From highly specialized lab spaces and CSA-compliant medical offices to hybrid workplaces that support collaboration and innovation, the team brings technical fluency, infrastructure expertise, and immersive visualization tools to support clients through every stage of design and delivery.

Previous work by the founding firms includes the Eurofins Alphora Biologics Product Development Lab , Durham Spine & Pain Institute , Plus Company Toronto HQ , and the LEED Gold-certified Experiential Learning Commons at the University of Toronto. The team also brings experience working with landlords including Allied Properties REIT, Hines, Carttera, and Oxford Properties.

Expertise includes:



Wet/dry labs, R&D, and simulation spaces



Medical offices and healthcare clinics (Z8000/Z8001 compliant)



Hybrid workplace strategies



Biophilic and circadian lighting design

Visualization tools for stakeholder engagement



