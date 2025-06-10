Nifty Closes Flat: Financials, IT Gains Countered Amid Global Trade Talk Watch

The Nifty 50 closed flat on Tuesday, with gains in financials and IT alongside losses in consumer and telecom sectors, leaving the index range-bound as investors watched ongoing U.S.-China trade talks and other global signals.

The Sensex ended 53.49 points lower to close at 82,391.72, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.05 points to finish at 25,104.25.

The broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap index slipping 0.04%, while the Smallcap index edged up nearly 0.2%.

Retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained 'bullish.'

On the sectoral front, gains were led by financial services (+0.12%), IT (+0.08%), and oil & gas (+0.04%), while consumer durables and telecom edged lower by 0.01% each.

Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation.

Wipro shares rose 1.4% after Azim Premji Trust sold a 1.93% stake via block deals at ₹250 apiece. Separately, Wipro announced that it has relocated its Middle East headquarters to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Power gained 1.7% after its subsidiary TP Solar crossed 4 GW of solar module output at its Tamil Nadu plant, with cumulative production reaching 4,049 MW modules and 1,441 MW cells as of May-end.

Jana Small Finance Bank rose 0.2% after it applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for conversion into a Universal Bank.

Protean eGov Technologies jumped 3.1% after securing a ₹100 crore contract from the Bima Sugam India Federation.

Jindal Saw rallied 6.8% after announcing a $105 million investment to set up a seamless pipe plant in Abu Dhabi and two JVs in Saudi Arabia for HSAW and ductile iron pipes.

From a technical perspective, SEBI-registered firm A & Y Market Research highlighted that the Nifty is encountering intraday resistance in the 25,187 to 25,238 zone, with support seen between 24,746 and 24,811.

They noted that a breakout above 25,238 could trigger further upside momentum, while a failure to hold above 24,746 may lead to short-term weakness.

For Bank Nifty, resistance is placed between 57,028 and 57,071, while support lies in the 56,659 to 56,693 zone.

A & Y Market Research advised traders to watch these levels closely for potential breakout or reversal setups, as price action near these zones could determine the next directional move.

European stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of updates from the second day of U.S.-China trade talks.

Meanwhile, Dow Futures indicated a weak opening for Wall Street.

