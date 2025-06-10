Funnel's Online Leasing Leads To 70% Faster Application Decisions

BH and others see major results from the mobile-first solution integrated with Blue Moon

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced strong performance of and enhancements to its online leasing solution. The mobile-first platform is now used and rolling out across 350K units of many leading portfolios-BH, Essex , UDR , Kane , Providence , Windsor, CedarSt . Companies , and Avanti . The online leasing solution saves teams time-and earns nearly 100% approval from renters.

Initial results show that Funnel's platform is delivering operational and financial impact:



Funnel's BlueMoon integration keeps everything in one platform slashing approval-to-lease distribution timing by more than 70% .

96% of renters rated their experience as positive with Funnel's online application.

BH sped up application submissions by 42% after launching Funnel's online leasing solution. Funnel's integrated platform means no more bouncing between tools for BH team members, which led to 48% faster application submissions after tours .

With these results, clients are seeing faster move-ins, more confident leasing decisions, and fewer manual tasks for onsite teams.

"At BH, we're always looking for tools that remove friction-for both our teams and our renters," said Christi Weinstein, Chief Operating Officer at BH, a multifamily owner and manager with more than 100,000 units nationwide, ranked 11th on NMHC's 2025 Top Managers list and 39th on the owners list. "Funnel's online leasing solution and the Blue Moon integration give us peace of mind and streamline what used to be a manual, time-consuming process for our team while providing bottom-line benefits to our business."

Funnel's online leasing solution delivers critical advantages for operators, leasing teams, and renters:



Mobile-first experience : renters can apply, screen, and lease in under 10 minutes from their phones.

Fully digital workflow-from application to countersign- reduces onsite workload .

Seamless Blue Moon integration ensures lease compliance and reduces human error. Enables centralization and supports leaner, more efficient teams.

"We built our online leasing solution to empower stretched-thin teams," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. "By combining automation and seamless integrations like Blue Moon, we're helping operators lease faster, work smarter, and deliver the modern experience renters expect. Our job is to make our partners, and their teams' jobs easier-and we're just getting started."

This moment marks more than a milestone-it's a signal that the future of leasing is already here. It's centralized, automated, and renter-first. Funnel is helping operators leave behind the legacy playbook and embrace a model built for scale, consistency, speed, as well as better renter and team experiences.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

